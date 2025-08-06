The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series has been extended for seasons 2 and 3, with 6 episodes of 30-35 minutes each

The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series will get at least three seasons — the first one will debut in 2026, while the second one is in development.

HBO executives have not made any official statements, but In some places, it was hinted at.

“We are already planning how we will build a story for three seasons in total. We don’t say it officially, but it looks very good. We see the story as a complete work, for seasons 2 and 3, because there are three novels.”

Today, proven industry insider (via Redanian Intelligence) informs that the series has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3 at once. All of them will have 6 episodes each, lasting 30-35 minutes

“The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a prequel series to Game of Thrones, set about 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones and 100 years after the events of Dragonsong and centered around the adventures of Knight Duncan the High and his young squire Egg. The story is based on the eponymous series of novels by George R.R. Martin.

Peter Claffey and Dexter Saul Ansel take on the lead roles in the film adaptation, with the rest of the cast including Finn Bennett (Aeryon Targaryen), Bertie Carvel (Baelor Targaryen), Tanzin Crawford (Tansell), Daniel Ings (Lionel Baratheon) and Sam Spruell (Maekar Targaryen). The showrunners and writers are Martin and Ira Parker (The Sympathizer, Dragonsong), with Sarah Adin Smith (Chemistry) and Owen Harris (Black Mirror) directing, and Ryan Condall (Dragonsong) joining as an executive producer.

The first season was expected to be released this year, but it was postponed to 2026 without giving any reason. Previously we have seen several frames and one short teaserwhile more information provided by Martin himself, who watched the show in full:

“Ira and his team finished the first season a few months ago and moved into post-production,” Martin wrote in January. “I just watched all six episodes (though the last two are in rough cut) and loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been my favorite characters, and the actors we’ve found to portray them are incredible. The rest of the cast is amazing as well.”

According to him, “90% of the series will take place in a field with tents,” although the scenery turned out to be “magnificent.” Meanwhile, HBO’s Francesca Audrey noted that despite a modest budget of $10 million per episode, the first season of The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will show “spectacular battles” — no worse than in the first two shows based on Martin’s works. For comparison, the last season of Game of Thrones cost $15 million per episode, while each episode of Dragon’s Den cost about $20 million.

Now it is interesting how HBO will “split” the schedules for series from the same universe — “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is tentatively scheduled for winter, while the third season of “House of the Dragon” also retains its release date for 2026.