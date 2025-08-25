The latest Windows 11 update slowed down video streaming

It seems that Windows users can’t breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to system updates lately. First up a problem with the disappearance of the SSD appearedand now the latest security update for Windows 11 is causing “severe friezing, lag, and choppy audio and video” in streaming apps, including OBS. These are not just user complaints (although they also massively confirm the problem), but a direct quote from Microsoft itself.

The essence of the problem with the Windows 11 update

The issue occurred after installing the August 2025 security update for Windows 11 (KB5063878). Windows build 26100.4946 is affected. First to report the bug noticed is a Jaybonaut user. He noticed that after installing the update, NDI streaming in OBS stopped working. Another streaming program — NDI Tools also had problems. In general, the update affected programs that capture and stream the PC screen itself. Streaming services such as YouTube, Netflix, or Disney+ do not have any problems with content playback.

To understand the scale of the problem, it is worth noting that NDI (Network Device Interface) is widely used in professional broadcasting and content creation to transmit high-quality video and audio with minimal delay over the network. This means that it is a tool that powers online shows, live broadcasts, multi-camera broadcasts, and studio-level video production. Any failures directly affect the stability of teams, streamers, and production.

Later, Microsoft officially confirmed the problem and warned that users may experience severe friezing, delays, and choppy playback, even under low network load. The company explained that the source of the problem is related to the NDI Receive Mode, which uses the Reliable User Datagram Protocol (RUDP) by default. It is this protocol that causes conflicts in Windows 11 24H2, especially when using the Display Capture feature in tools such as OBS and NDI Tools.

A temporary solution from Microsoft

Microsoft has acknowledged the bug and posted a description in the Windows Health Dashboardsaying that a deeper investigation is underway. So far, the only way to get the smoothness back is to manually change the transport protocol in NDI.

Microsoft advises:

Download and install free NDI Tools package.

Open the NDI Access Manager application.

Go to the Advanced tab.

In the Receive Mode field, select Single TCP or UDP, and then click OK.

Repeat these steps on each PC with the problem.

Those who work with streaming or professional broadcasts should consider whether to install the KB5063878 update at all until Microsoft releases a stable patch.

This is not the first time Microsoft has brought problems with its OS updates. For example, the Windows 11 24H2 updatereturned to GTA: San Andreas bug from 20 years ago. Also, Microsoft“kills” the functionwhich protected “old” versions of Windows 11. Another Windows 11 update“made” printers speak other languages.

