The secret life of scientists in Antarctica: two-thirds have faced harassment and violence

According to the results of a survey commissioned by The US National Science Foundation, about 40% of employees surveyed at US Antarctic research bases, had experienced sexual harassment or violence in the last 2 years.

It is emphasized, that almost half of the respondents got their first job at US Antarctic research bases. This is the most thorough analysis to date of a persistent and widespread problem, that has affected the careers of many American polar scientists and prompted congressional investigations.

Scientists, who have worked on the U.S. Antarctic program, express hope, that the results of this study will lead to long-term changes in the work National Science Foundation and the polar programs it oversees. The National Science Foundation has already stated, that it will work to strengthen security scientists and others working in the Antarctic, based on the results of the report.

However, as US President Donald Trump calls for significant cuts to the agency’s budget and puts a special emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion, it is unclear what capacity NSF will have to respond. If programs The National Science Foundation in the Antarctic will be reduced, which, along with a weakening of attention and security, could lead to regression.

However, a new report shows, that awareness of the sexual harassment in the Antarctic and support for combating them are growing. The agency contracted an independent company to conduct the survey and sent out invitations to all U.S. scientists who have worked in the Antarctic in the period from 2022 to 2024.

The survey participants included scientists, students, contractors, military personnel, and others, who worked at bases, such as the large McMurdo station in the Ross Sea. Of the 679 people interviewed, 521 confirmed, that they had experienced sexual harassment and violence.

41% of them reported having experienced at least one case sexual violence or harassment. For example, with unwanted touching or sexual comments. Almost 69% of the 572 said, they had witnessed at least one such incident. Harassment was gendered: 59% of victims were women, 36% were men. The sources of harassment varied: in 51% of cases, it was committed by a contractor, and in 18% by a supervisor.

As the head of the Office of Polar Programs of the National Science Foundation Gene Cottam Allen, the unique Antarctic environment, where researchers live and work in remote, isolated stations with limited personal space alongside military personnel and contractors, increases the risk of misconduct.

Such cases concern not only American polar research bases. In March of this year, the South African Antarctic base was at the center of a high-profile scandal involving harassment and sexual assault.

Among American academics, sexual harassment has become so widespread, that 43% of respondents said, that “sexual jokes and innuendos are a normal part of a business trip”. According to Jean Cottam Allen, this situation leads to an erosion of trust.

“This harm spreads throughout the community, damaging psychological safety, group cohesion, and work performance”, — emphasizes Jean Cottam Allen.

Previous reports The NSF, in particular, one of the most recent, published in August 2022, stated that 72% of women and 48% of men, who participated in the survey, agreed that sexual harassment is a problem. A report, prepared by the NSF Office of Inspector General in September 2024, states that the agency has made progress in combating sexual harassment in the Antarctic program, but more work needs to be done.