The series "Alien: Earth" series broke the franchise record with the highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes

FX’s new series Alien: Earth” has overtaken the longtime leaders — Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens — in the ratings and has become the highest-rated project in the franchise, based on critics’ scores.

Currently, “Alien: Earth” 96% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. For comparison, the original Alien (1979) has 93%, а “Aliens (1986) — 94%.

At the same time, the situation with viewer ratings is not so bright: the FX series has only 72%, while Scott and Cameron’s films received 94% of the audience’s rating. In the reviews, viewers mostly complain about errors in the logic of the show, the slow pace of the narrative, and unsatisfactory acting.

“Alien: Earth is a prequel to Ridley Scott’s Alien, set in the year 2120. At this time, the Earth is ruled by five large corporations: Weyland-Yutani, Prodigy, Lynch, Dynamic, and Treshold. Cyborgs and synthetics coexist with humans, but Prodigy’s boss invents hybrids — humanoid robots with human consciousness, where the first prototype is a girl named Wendy, who voluntarily participates in a mission to remove a mysterious cargo from an intergalactic ship after its crash landing on Earth.

Cindy Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lauter, Babu Sizey and Samuel Blankin take on the lead roles. The showrunner is Noah Hawley (Fargo), and Ridley Scott is on board as a producer.

Currently, three episodes of Alien: Earth” out of a total of eight episodes. The rest will be released every Tuesday until September 23 inclusive.