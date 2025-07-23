The series «Wednesday» was renewed for season 3 ahead of schedule — first poster

Netflix has renewed the series «Wednesday» for a third season — exactly two weeks before the second season.

«Wednesday» — is a dark fantasy series created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Several episodes were directed by Tim Burton, who also serves as an executive producer. The plot of the first season told the story of the eponymous girl from the Adams family (Jenna Ortega) at the Nevermore Academy for outcasts and her attempts to master her superpowers. In the first season, the main character confronted three enemies at once, and at least one, judging by the trailers, will return in the sequel.

Showdebuted on Netflix in November 2022and collected more than 1 billion hours of views, which ensured its status as athe second most watched English-language series on the platform. «Veep» also has 12 «Emmy» — nominations and 4 wins. Two months after the premiere, streamingannounced the second season of, the first part of which will be released on streaming on August 6 (the second part is expected in a month, on September 3). Earlier, Ortega teased a special slasher episode and a reference to Stanley Kubrick’s film.

«Wednesday Adams returns to roam the gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where new enemies and troubles await. This season, Wednesday must face off against family, friends, and old rivals. Armed with her trademark razor-sharp wit and unfazed charm, Wednesday plunges into a chilling new supernatural mystery», — from the second season logline.

In addition to Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman (the Wednesday’s parents), Emma Myers (Enid), Joy Sunday (Bianca), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley) and others will reprise their roles in the sequel. Christopher Lloyd will be among the newcomers, Joanne Lumley (grandmother Griselda), Francis O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Jonas Suotamo, Steve Buscemi (new director of Nevermore), and Lady Gaga in an undisclosed role.

The release date of the third season has not yet been announced, but it is likely to take place in about two years. Burton and Ortega also told THR that a spinoff «Wednesday» is in the works, although details are still under wraps. Previous rumors suggested a separate series for Uncle Fester.

Season three poster «Wednesday»