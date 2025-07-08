The test of «clean» and «dirty» Windows 11 in games gave an unexpected result

It’s a common belief that a «clean» Windows 11 installation will run games better than a long-time user. We tested both in programs, tests, and games.

Users sometimes resort to reinstalling or resetting Windows in the hope of improving productivity. The idea is that all sorts of cache, file garbage accumulation, and customization over time begin to hinder the performance of the operating system. PCWorld tested this idea in tests.

Adobe Photoshop on AMD Ryzen 9950X3D (16 cores) and 9800X3D (8 cores) showed the first surprise. The clean 9950X3D system was faster, but the dirty 9800X3D performed better. However, the difference was within the margin of error.

The clean systems performed better in Cinebench and Blender, and for these programs they may be the better choice. But again, the difference was small. In general, according to the authors, it did not exceed 3% in non-gaming tests.

But in games, new and used installing Windows 11…sometimes radically swapped places. But sometimes the advantage was still on the side of a clean PC.

«Cyberpunk 2077’s built-in benchmark showed a 2.5% improvement on the upgraded machine, up from 1% on the minimum settings. But as soon as you crank up the visual settings with path tracing to really put the video card to work, again, the «dirty» machine showed a tiny advantage over the new one. It is approaching the margin of error for many of these tests. But F1 2024 and Rainbow Six Siege showed dramatic improvements on the new» machine.

So has the study confirmed the superiority of a «clean» system? «In short, the answer is — no». In recent years, the difference has actually disappeared — probably due to the growth of PC power, 10-15 years ago it was definitely more noticeable. It should also be noted that the test involved fairly powerful computers, and it is possible that the effect would have been more noticeable on weaker ones.

Sources: PCWorld, Neowin