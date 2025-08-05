"The Witcher cost Netflix $500 million excluding the final seasons

Netflix spent more than half a billion dollars on the first three seasons of The Witcher and the miniseries Bloodline.

The last time information about the budget of The Witcher was published was in 2022, and now, taking into account the costs of the third season and the unreleased spinoff of Rats, the Redanian Intelligence cites updated figures of $500 million.

The second and third seasons of the series are almost twice as expensive as the first, costing approximately $21-22 million per episode.

First season: $92.1 million, $11.5 million per episode;

Second season: $176.3 million, $22 million per episode;

“The Witcher: Bloodline: $50.3 million, $12.5 million per episode;

Third season: $175 million, $21.8 million per episode;

“Rats: $20 million and above.

“The Rats is a problematic spinoff of The Witcher about a youth gang that engages in robbery and murder in the territories occupied by the Nilfgaard Empire. At the end of the third season, Ciri joined the gang, under the name Falka. Despite spending $20 million or more, the series was rumored to have been canceled, but the filmed scenes will be included in the fourth season of The Witcher.

The total budget of the franchise does not include the anime Nightmare of the Wolf and Sirens of the Deep, as their cost is not known for certain. However, if we assume that the budgets for the third and fourth seasons are similar to the most expensive seasons, the total cost of the adaptation could reach $900 million.

It should be reminded that the most expensive series in history is currently The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” from Amazon, where The first season alone is estimated at $500 million. The third season officially in development.

As for The Witcher, the fourth season is in post-production, although there is no official release date (we expect the end of 2025), while the fifth season is still in production. In both, Liam Hemsworth took over the role of Geralt after Henry Cavill left the project.