The worst movie of all time? War of the Worlds received 0% on Rotten Tomatoes and 3.1 points on IMDb

The science fiction film War of the Worlds, starring Ice Cube and Eva Longoria, achieved a rare “success”, receiving disastrously low ratings on most of the well-known platforms.

Here are the main ones:

0% from critics and 12% from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes

1.3 on Letterboxd

3.1 on IMDb

The IMDb rating, of course, falls short of a disastrous 1.6 out of 10 for Snow White, but the infamous remake with Rachel Zegler at least reached 38% and 70% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Universal’s War of the Worlds, which has recently been released on Amazon Prime Video, is another adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel about an alien invasion, following the 1958 Gene Barry film and the 2005 Spielberg version with Tom Cruise. This time, it was filmed in the “screenlife” format, which means that all the events of the film are shown on computer or phone screens.

Here, Cube plays Will Redford, an expert at the Department of Homeland Security who monitors potential threats through a mass surveillance program, until one day an attack by an unknown person makes him wonder if the government is hiding something from him… and from the rest of the world.

“The project could have been more terrifying if the company producing it, Amazon, hadn’t already achieved world domination,” the review says Variety. “Even with a Prime subscription, you have to sit through two minutes of commercials to watch another 90 minutes of what could be considered full-length ads for anything Amazon-related.” The movie was directed by Rich Lee and filmed back in 2020, during the pandemic. War of the Worlds 2025 now joins a list of less than 50 films that have received 0% on Rotten Tomatoes — along with Police Academy 4 and Highlander 2.

Interestingly, in the movie’s trailer, you can see a shot with the text “it’s worse than you think.” Well, there’s nothing to add.