Trailer «Five Nights at Freddy’s 2» — first look at Mangle the Fox and the Broken Animatronics

The first full trailer for «Five Nights at Freddy’s 2» has been released — is a supernatural horror film based on Scott Cawthon’s horror video game franchise of the same name.

«Five Nights at Freddy’s 2» is the sequel to the 2023 film that introduced us to the story of a young man, Mike (Josh Hutcherson), who reluctantly takes a job as a night guard at an abandoned pizzeria, hoping it will help him keep custody of his younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). The decision turned out to be fatal and dragged him c «black heart of a supernatural nightmare».

Despite controversial reviews, the film brought record earnings Blumhouse ($297 million against a budget of $20 million), so the sequel was not long in coming. In addition to Hutcherson and Rubio, Elizabeth Lale (police officer Vanessa) and Matthew Lillard (the formidable killer William Afton) will reprise their roles in the sequel. And, in fact, there is good news for the fans of «Scream» — Lillard’s company on the screen is Skitt Ulrich.

Skeet Ulrich has been officially cast in ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS 2’, reuniting with Matthew Lillard. pic.twitter.com/QYWpZkM0eT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2025

Among the other newcomers: Theo Briones («Destination: Generic Curse»), McKenna Grace («Annabelle 3») and Wayne Knight («Jurassic Park») The creator of the game series, Scott Cawthon, once again wrote the script, and Emma Tami directed

Previous short teaser hinted that the animatronics will leave the walls of Freddy Fusber’s pizzeria and go wreaking havoc in the world, while the trailer depicts this in full and in bright colors. Among other things, we were offered the first look at the Broken Animatronics (the original versions of the Classic Animatronics) and Mangles (the anthropomorphic fox-shaped animatronic antagonist).

«A year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddie Fazber’s pizzeria. The stories of what happened there have become a local legend, inspiring the city’s first Fazfest. Mike and Vanessa have been hiding the truth from Abby about the fate of her animatronic friends. But when the girl runs away to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chicka, and Foxy, it sets off a terrifying series of events that reveal dark secrets about Freddy’s true origins and unearth a long-forgotten horror hidden for decades», — from the official synopsis.

«Five Nights at Freddy’s 2» will be released in cinemas on December 5.