Trailer for the movie «Heretic» ─ Hugh Grant as a maniac who lured missionaries into a hellish maze

A new horror and psychological thriller «Heretic» will soon be released in Ukraine. The film was directed by Scott Beck and Brian Woods, known for their screenwriting work in the «A Quiet Place» franchise.

The film tells the story of two Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) who try to convert an elderly man (Hugh Grant). However, the grandfather, who seems nice and friendly, turns out to be a maniac and anti-religious fanatic at first glance. Now the girls will have to find a way out of his maze-like house with many traps and sophisticated tortures, which the Heretic calls the «test of faith». The film combines puzzle and creepy aesthetics in the style of «Death Maze», «Invisible Man» and the «Saw» franchise.

Scott Beck and Brian Woods («A Quiet Place», «65») directed and wrote «Heretic». Stacey Sher («Pulp Fiction», «The Hateful Eight») is the producer. The main roles in the movie were played by actors:

Hugh Grant – «Gentlemen», «Wonka», «The Adventures of Paddington 2», «Operation Fortune», «Dungeons and Dragons»

Sophie Thatcher – «MaHHHin», «Hornets»

Chloe Eastman – «Fabelman», «Werewolf».

The film «Heretic» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas this year. The exact date will be announced soon.

Trailer «Heretic» (Ukrainian dubbing)

Poster