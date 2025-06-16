Ukrainian GTA with TCC and «evaders» — UA Online game offers relevant experience

In UA ONLINE, which looks like a Ukrainian clone of GTA, gamers play new roles — representatives of the TCC and «evaders».

У TikTok The developers are promoting a video where TCC representatives chase passersby, get into conflicts, stop cars, and ask for IDs, serve summonses and forced to get into a «bus». Previously, this simulator offered gamers to try on the roles of police, doctors, military, and SBU officers, but they chose realism — TCC.

Most likely, the update with the TCC is unofficial, because UA ONLINE — is a new simulator. Back in May, the developers claimedthat the project is in beta testing. In the latter patches 1.3 «Laws and regulations» there was no mention of mobilization. Similarly, the official Discord there were no announcements. Therefore, we conclude that the roles of TCC and «evaders» — are the creation of players who like realism.

«UA ONLINE — The Game of Ukraine» — is a standalone game developed as an open-world mobile simulation set in Ukraine. At the time of writing, it is available in Google Play and it has been downloaded 50 thousand times. The age limit of the game is 7+ years, so even a child can become a «virtual representative of the TCC».

The gameplay of UA ONLINE offers interaction between players on the streets of Ukrainian cities, such as Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, or Boryspil. In fact, the game is a clone of GTA SAMP, but with a local context. Here you can drive Ukrainian or imported cars, start your own business, create gangs, work in the army or government agencies, participate in races, etc.

But the players found it more interesting to run from the TCC in Zelensky’s skin or in «1+1» clothes. All of this is reminiscent of the situation when truckers download the trucker simulator — only UA ONLINE about an average day of a Ukrainian in Ukraine after work.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: TikTok UA ONLINE