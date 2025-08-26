UltraRAM blurs the line between permanent and random access memory. Quinas Technology and IQE plc have developed the technology for scalable production.

Quinas Technology, the company behind UltraRAM, has been actively working with chipmaker IQE plc over the past year to scale UltraRAM production to industrial levels. According to Blocks & Files, еhe cooperation was successful, and a memory that promises speed, similar to DRAM and 4000 times greater durability, than NAND, and data retention for up to a thousand years is now on the verge of production.

UltraRAM manufacturing is based on the epitaxy process. Complex semiconductor layers are grown with great precision on a crystal substrate. Later, more conventional semiconductor manufacturing processes such as photolithography and etching are used to create the structures of memory chips.

“We have successfully achieved our goal of developing a scalable epitaxy process for UltraRAM, which is an important milestone on the road to commercial chip production. This project represents a unique opportunity to bring the next generation of complex semiconductor materials to life in the UK,” says Jutta Meyer, CEO of IQE.

James Ashforth-Pook, CEO and co-founder of Quinas, described the joint success as a turning point on the path from university research to commercial products. The next step in the commercialization of UltraRAM will be to coordinate pilot production with various lithography fabs and other partners.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

UltraRAM memory is widely famous from 2022. It will be the first memory to use a quantum mechanical process called resonance tunneling. In September 2023 Tom’s Hardware visited UltraRAM labs, which spun off from Lancaster University under the leadership of Quinas Technology. Journalists saw a prototype UltraRAM chip in the process of testing