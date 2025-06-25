Voice from OpenAI: In Versailles, tourists will be able to talk to statues instead of listening to a guide

The administration of the Palace of Versailles in France has announced a partnership with OpenAI and the French startup Ask Mona to voice about 20 of garden statues using AI as an alternative to a traditional audio guide.

Visitors will be able to scan a QR code next to one of the 20 statues to interactively communicate in English, Spanish or French. The key objective is to to bring a modern AI effect to the legendary palace of the 17th century.

«The Palace of Versailles is currently testing artificial intelligence, the enormous capabilities of which will greatly enrich the experience of visitors», — said the director of the palace-museum Christophe Laribeau.

About 8 million people visit the Palace of Versailles every year. Representatives of OpenAI and Ask Mona are convinced that this is a great opportunity to demonstrate their technologies in a world-famous place.

«Whether you are a cultural heritage expert, a museum curator or a visitor who has set foot in the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for the first time, everyone will find something for themselves», — convinces Head of European Partnerships at OpenAI Julie Lave.

Source: TechXplore