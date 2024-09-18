«Where is IT in the war?»: Ukrainian IT specialists have donated ₴39 billion to the Armed Forces since February 2012

Also The IT industry paid ₴68+ billion in taxes over the same period.

Association IT Ukraine, together with Mind and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, conducted a study «Where IT is at war»which was attended by 150+ respondents — IT companies, IT clusters, specialized associations and organizations, charitable foundations, EdTech courses, government agencies, and non-governmental projects The report reflects 7 categories of assistance — from donations and social initiatives to taxes and new technological products

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian IT industry paid ₴68+ billion in taxes and donated about ₴39 billion to the Armed Forces

Of the total amount ₴31.3 billion came on behalf of companies, while ₴7.45 billion — directly from employees On average — this is about 900 UAH per month per Ukrainian IT employee.

Overall, 9 out of 10 IT companies surveyed support the Armed Forces: we are talking about 100+ projects to support individual units. IT employees also take an active part in social and charitable projects, for which they have allocated about ₴2.43 billion during the full-scale war.

70% of large IT companies have employees who have joined the cyber army. For comparison, the number of hacker attacks on the enemy last year increased by 16% compared to 2022. As for the activities of the IT army itself, about 10,000 specialists are involved in operations, who over 2 years, 339 attacks were carried out and caused $300-600 million in damage to the enemy.

90% of companies have mobilized employees (although only 84% retain their positions). Half of them purchase military equipment for their employees, while 40% provide financial support and 34% keep salary payments in full.