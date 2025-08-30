Windows 11 25H2 is already on your PC, but you don't know it

Microsoft begins rolling out the next annual feature update to Windows 11 — version 25H2. It is already available to members of the Release Preview Channel, which means that the final release for PC users will take place very soon, as September is already upon us.

In fact, most of the components of Windows 11 25H2 are already available on users’ computers. Microsoft maintains Windows 11 24H2 and 25H2 in the same branch, so a so-called enablement package is enough to upgrade to the new version. This is a small activation package that will enable hidden features already downloaded to the device. As a result, the update will look like a regular Windows Update update, without a large-scale download of hundreds of megabytes of code.

The size of the package and the speed of the installation directly depend on how regularly the user has updated the system in the past. If the PC has been receiving all the updates, the transition will be much faster than in the case of the major Windows 11 24H2 update that was released at the end of last year. In June, Microsoft even claimed that the transition to 25H2 would be “as easy as restarting your computer.”

How Windows 11 25H2 will be distributed

The update is scheduled for the second half of 2025. Most likely, the main wave of deployment will start in September, as this is a smaller update. Users who enable the “Get updates as soon as they’re released” option in Windows Update will be the first to receive it.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

If you want to postpone the installation, you can use the Pause updates option and delay the installation for up to seven weeks. After that, Microsoft will force install all cumulative patches, including 25H2.

New features of Windows 11 25H2

Start sidebar with mobile functions

Users can connect their PC to a smartphone — iPhone or Android. A panel will appear in the Start menu to show notifications and other information. This does not replace the Phone Link program, but allows you to quickly check new SMS or instant messengers without any extra steps.

They also promise the ability to run applications on your PC that you started using on your smartphone.

New look of the Start menu with categories

In the Windows 11 25H2 Start menu, you may see option to display in the form of categories — another way to organize programs. This can be set up in Personalization > Start.

The “Settings” page has been updated

Microsoft is integrating the new design with cards that will display basic information about the system at the top, such as connection and security status. The company plans to make this page “smarter” with the help of AI to provide more accurate answers to search queries.

Semantic search

This feature will allow you to search for files by their content, not just by name. For example, you can enter “presentation for the city council” and the system will find the relevant document.

Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) The feature will help in case of a system crash. If your computer crashes, Windows can automatically connect to Microsoft servers, find a solution, and apply it without user intervention. Improved Click-to-Do New smart features will appear in the right-click menu. For example, you can get a description of an image or instantly convert a table to an Excel file. So, Windows 11 25H2 will not be a giant update, but rather a series of pointed but useful improvements. Microsoft is focusing on convenience, mobile integration, search, and AI services. For users, this means quick installation and noticeable improvements in daily use without long waits or complicated processes.

Source: pcworld