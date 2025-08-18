Windows 11 "Explorer" will receive many updates

Unlike previous versions of Windows, Windows 11 does not open Explorer on the This Computer page with all the disks by default, but on a new tab called Home. It provides quick access to user folders, favorites, and shared files. To make this experience more convenient, Microsoft is working on adding more buttons to Explorer.

A trusted source of Windows information, @phantomofearth, shared a new discovery in your X account. In future updates to Windows 11, it will be easier to open file locations on the Home screen, ask Copilot for files, or open the context menu. All these buttons will appear when you hover over a file, saving you one extra click. In the current version of Explorer, these commands are available via right-click, but the context menu is slow, so making them separate buttons would be a significant improvement.

Among other novelties, Windows 11 is expected to include an AI Actions menu. It will provide quick access to certain tools for files: Bing search, background blur, object removal, etc.

Despite the new features, Windows 11’s Explorer still suffers from slow performance and strange bugs. For example, windows sometimes flash when opening new tabs.

So, Microsoft is gradually enriching Windows 11 with modern tools. In addition to the improvements to Explorer, users can look forward to new Start menu with program sorting, the ability to delete system programs and adaptive energy saving mode, which will allow laptops to run longer on battery power.

However, in some cases, updates do more harm than good, such as SSD malfunctions when copying large files.

