Windows 11 has improved integration with Android — PC control, file sharing, but still unreliable

Microsoft has updated the Link to Windows app for Android. It has become more convenient and functional. The beta version has a new design and a number of features that make it easier for your smartphone and computer to work together. Now you can lock your computer remotely from your phone, transfer files, and even view copied text or images from your PC. These updates are already available to Windows Insider program members on all channels.

Previously Link to Windows looked clumsy. The interface was unnecessarily empty, with many links to Microsoft applications that no one uses (including the now-obsolete Skype). The app was of little practical use. But now everything has changed.

Updated Link to Windows

Microsoft sees the updated app as a centralized place to manage and share data between an Android smartphone and a Windows PC. The main screen shows an image of the laptop, the user’s name, Wi-Fi status, and battery level. However, the image doesn’t match the wallpaper on the real PC, and sometimes the app shows an Ethernet cable, even if it’s just a virtual machine with Wi-Fi.

There are two prominent buttons below the main block: Lock PC and Send files. Later, another button should appear, but it’s not there yet. Next is a panel with clipboard history and recently transferred files. There are separate buttons for files received from the PC and the clipboard from the computer, where all copied items, including images, are saved.

Another useful menu is available on the side: adding a new PC, application settings, and links to Microsoft applications (not so intrusive now).

Among the main features are the ability to lock your computer right from your phone, transfer files from your phone to your PC, and broadcast your smartphone screen. However, the latter is not so easy.

How the new Link to Windows features work

Lock your PC from your phone

If your phone is connected to a PC via Bluetooth and the application is properly configured, you just need to press the Lock PC button — and the computer will lock instantly. However, sometimes it happens that the PC does not actually lock or the connection is lost. In such cases, you have to check the connection manually through the Bluetooth settings.

Transferring files

When Link to Windows is fully connected, you can send files from your phone to your PC using the Send files button. Photos, documents, a gallery, and even an instant photo from the camera are available. During testing, a PDF document arrived in a few seconds, with a notification on the computer.

Broadcasting your smartphone screen

Although Microsoft shows the Cast to PC button on its blog, it doesn’t appear on most devices. This feature is probably limited to Samsung Galaxy smartphones, although this has not been officially confirmed.

How to try the new version of Link to Windows The update is not yet available to everyone, but those interested can test it. To do so, you need to be a member of the Windows Insider program, have the latest version of Phone Link (1.25062.83.0 or higher), and update the Link to Windows app on Android (version 1.25071.155 or higher). After that, the functionality is gradually activated. The setup process can be complicated. Sometimes you have to sign out and sign in to your account several times, restart both devices, and manually activate access options in Windows settings: Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Mobile devices > Allow this PC to access your mobile device.

After that, the «Manage devices» button will become active, where you need to log in to your account again Microsoft.

Microsoft promises that it will be easier for new users. It will be possible to set up Link to Windows without even touching the computer. The application asks for permissions only when it is really needed.

Although the new version of Link to Windows is more convenient, it is still inferior to Lenovo Smart Connect — a similar solution from Lenovo. It allows you to transfer files without the Internet, synchronize wallpapers across devices, stream apps, duplicate a screen, use cross-device search, and even control your smartphone with a mouse or touchpad from your PC. This is possible thanks to the close integration of Lenovo and Motorola.

Source: windowslatest, microsoft