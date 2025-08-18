Windows 11 update causes SSD crashes while copying many files

After the release of the latest Windows 11 security update, users started complaining about problems with their hard disk drives. After installing this update, SSDs start to crash when writing a large number of files at the same time. This atypical behavior can be observed in different models of drives.

Detailed analysis of the problem published user X with the nickname @Necoru_cat. He found out that after installing the KB5063878 security update for Windows 11 released a few days ago, the drives started to malfunction if large files were written to them at the same time. The author himself noticed the problem when updated Cyberpunk 2077 after installing this patch.

It’s important to note that this is only internal testing and benchmarking at this point, and there is no official confirmation of the problem from SSD manufacturers or Microsoft, as the issue has only recently been discovered. It is reported that the crashes can occur after about 50 GB of continuous writing, and similar symptoms occur even with hard drives, so the problem is not limited to SSDs.

After a long recording session, the operating system stops recognizing the SSD, and after restarting the computer, the drive partition becomes inaccessible. Devices based on almost all major controllers are affected: SMI, Innogrit, Samsung, Phison, and WD.

NichePCGamer resource composed A preliminary list of drives that have problems after installing the update:

Corsair Force MP600

SSD with Phison PS5012-E12 controller

KIOXIA EXCERIA PLUS G4

Fikwot FN955

SSD with InnoGrit controller

Maxio SSD

KIOXIA M.2 SSD

SanDisk Extreme PRO M.2 NVMe 3D SSD

At the moment, the problem does not appear to be widespread, as no reports of it have appeared on public forums yet. We suspect that the cause is related to the latest security patch. It is likely that the update introduced a bug in the storage drivers or at the kernel level that incorrectly handles long sequential writes. This causes the controller to lock up, after which the drive “disappears” from the system and is no longer recognized by the OS.

Enthusiasts are currently collecting additional data and user feedback. At the same time, they advise avoiding long sequential write sessions, especially if you are using an SSD from the list above.

This is not the first time Microsoft has brought problems with its OS updates. For example, the Windows 11 24H2 update returned to GTA: San Andreas bug from 20 years ago. Also, Microsoft “kills” the functionwhich protected «old» versions of Windows 11. Another Windows 11 update “made” printers speak other languages.

Source: wccftech