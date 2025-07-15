Windows 11 will get adaptive power saving — laptop «will live» longer, but will work differently

Previously, energy saving in Windows 11 was quite simple. When the battery level dropped to a certain value (for example, 20%), the system turned on power saving. This caused a decrease in screen brightness, a decrease in processor frequency, disabling visual effects, and limiting background processes. All this was done in an attempt to squeeze the maximum out of the battery.

But now Microsoft has decided to change its approach. A few weeks ago, enthusiasts discovered a new adaptive power saving mode in Windows 11 test builds. But at the time, it didn’t work properly. Now, however, in the new Windows 11 Canary build, the new adaptive power saving mode has finally worked in a preview for users laptops and tablets.

Windows 11’s new approach to power saving takes into account not only the battery level, but also additional factors such as the current system load or power status. That is, the system can turn on the power saving mode even when the charge is still high, but it makes sense to reduce power consumption. In addition, the screen does not darken, which is important for laptops and tablets.

In the release notes for Windows 11 build 27898, Microsoft noted that the new adaptive power saving feature is available at the user’s request. The standard mode of power saving activation is still used depending on the battery level. So the user will have to enable the new feature manually. Although Microsoft is experimenting and enabling adaptive mode for some Windows Insider users automatically. If it doesn’t work for you, you can turn it off in Settings > System > Power & battery.

Interestingly enough Microsoft introduced this feature after massive criticism of Windows 11 for excessive resource usage and poor optimization for portable gaming devices. In response, the company also announced a lightweight version of Windows 11 specifically for portable gaming consoles.

Source: neowin