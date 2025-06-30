Windows 12 will wait — Microsoft announced Windows 11 25H2

Rumors about Windows 12 have been going since 2023but we’ll have to wait. Microsoft has officially said about the launch of Windows 11 25H2 for Windows Insider.

«How easy is it to upgrade to Windows 11 25H2? As easy as a quick restart if you’re on version 24H2! Windows 11 25H2 is now available to the Windows Insider community, ahead of a wider availability rollout planned for the second half of 2025. Get ready to reset the 36-month support lifecycle for Enterprise and Education editions, and the 24-month lifecycle for Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstation editions!», Jason Lezneck writes on Microsoft’s blog.

Website Tom’s Hardware notes that Windows 11 version 25H2 will not be a significant technical update because it uses the same release platform and service stack as version 24H2. This means that update from 24H2 to 25H2 will be quick and easy and shouldn’t take longer than a normal cumulative update. Changes implemented by a new version of Windowsusers will be able to see them quite quickly:

«New features that we develop for Windows 11 25H2 are part of the 24H2 version branch. When the new code is complete, we include it in the monthly LCUs for Windows 11 24H2 in a state of «Off». Think of it as a gradual rollout of the new feature code to devices running version 24H2 — another reason to stay up to date with monthly Windows updates!

The downloaded update will remain disabled on your device until it receives an eKB code to enable it. Then the new features will be available after a reboot, «and you are officially running Windows 11 version 25H2». Resetting the support period means that for the longest possible support, you need to upgrade to 25H2 when it is released. This is likely to happen this year, but Microsoft hasn’t announced any timing or new features.