Xiaomi 15T Pro appeared on video along with the main characteristics

Recently, more and more information about the Xiaomi 15T series smartphones has been appearing, indicating that the debut is approaching. The base model Xiaomi 15T with the number 25069PTEBG has already appeared in the NBTC, IMDA, SDPPI registers, in the HyperOS code, and in the EEC lists. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15T Pro version (numbers 2506BPN68G/2506BPN68R) has also received EEC and IMDA certification and was mentioned in the HyperOS code. If the certifications confirmed the very existence of the lineup and different models, now new leaks have shown what the Xiaomi 15T Pro might look like and revealed the characteristics of both models.

Design of Xiaomi 15T Pro

A TikTok user posted a short video, probably filmed in a Xiaomi showroom. The author claims that the footage shows the Xiaomi 15T Pro. The video clearly shows the back of the smartphone. The body has a matte metallic finish in a bronze-like shade, a flat back panel, and rounded edges.

The most striking design element is a large square camera module with rounded corners located in the upper left corner. Inside, there are four identical round lenses, evenly spaced in a 2×2 format. The unit itself is highlighted by a metal frame with a slight rise. The module also features Leica branding, which confirms Xiaomi’s continued partnership with the German company.

The video also shows the logo of Telcel, a major mobile operator in Mexico. This indicates that the leak most likely occurred in one of Xiaomi’s local showrooms.

For comparison, in the series Xiaomi 14T The lenses were made in the form of protruding cutouts, but there was no frame around the camera.

Features of Xiaomi 15T series smartphones

Pros data Gadgetsdata insider, the Xiaomi 15T Pro model will run on a new MediaTek processor Dimensity 9400+ and will have a triple main camera:

50 megapixel OVX9100 sensor in the main module;

13 megapixel ultra-wide-angle module;

50 megapixel JN5 sensor in a telephoto module with 5x zoom.

In addition, the smartphone will have a 5500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It is also credited with a flat OLED display with a high refresh rate, a sturdy metal frame, and IP69 protection against dust and water.

The base model of Xiaomi 15T may receive a chip Dimensity 8400The same triple camera (50 + 13 + 50 megapixels) and the same 5500 mAh battery, but with only 67W faster charging. We also expect a flat OLED display with a high refresh rate and IP69 certification, but unlike the Pro version, the body is likely to have a plastic frame.

Both models have a common front camera with a resolution of 32 megapixels.

Earlier, the HyperOS code mentioned that the Xiaomi 15T, codenamed klimt, may use the Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip, which differs from the latest leaks. In turn, Xiaomi 15T Pro is called the global version of the Redmi K80 Ultra in terms of specifications, but new data suggests that it will have a different design than the Redmi K80 Ultra for China.