Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+: live photos and specifications ahead of launch

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ smartphone will be released by the end of the month. Meanwhile, live photos and videos of the unboxing of this device have been posted online.

Design

Bloggers on Chinese social media are already posting photos of Redmi Note 15 Pro+ in four colors. These variants are expected to be named Azure Blue, Midnight Black, Cedar White, and Smoke Purple, although it is not known whether they will be retained in the global version.

The back of the smartphone is almost unchanged compared to the last year’s Redmi Note 14 Pro+. But now the body has smoother curves, the camera unit is painted in the color of the body, and each sensor has a separate glass cover. The front of the device looks more modern thanks to thinner bezels.

Redmi itself also began to fuel interest in the upcoming model by posting on Weibo. Official images showed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will inherit the overall design of its predecessor, but with updates. The smartphone will have a triple camera, rounded edges of the back panel, and a screen rounded on all four sides. The display bezels are thin and symmetrical on all sides.

The company has confirmed that the Note 15 Pro+ will have Dragon Crystal Glass on the front and a fiberglass back. The manufacturer claims that the case is strong enough to withstand more than 50 drops on granite from a height of 2 meters.

Specifications of Redmi Note 15 Pro+

The smartphone is expected to run on the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. At the same time, insiders suggest that Xiaomi will use the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (as in theRealme 14 Pro+ and Nothing Phone (3a)), but with an overclocked core for higher performance. In the Geekbench database, the device was spotted with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, where one core operates at 2.71 GHz against the standard 2.5 GHz. The test also revealed a configuration with 16 GB of RAM. The device was running Android 15. According to previous leaks, the Note 15 Pro+ will have a 1.5K display, a 7000 to 8000 mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel telephoto module.

In addition, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will be the brand’s first smartphone with satellite connectivity. Previously, this solution was only found in flagship models. Interestingly, Redmi did not initially add the satellite function to the K series, which belongs to the higher category. The company decided to integrate it into the middle class, as the Note series has the highest sales. It is not yet known whether the international version of the — will get this feature.

The official debut of the first models of the Redmi Note 15 series is scheduled for August 21. On that day, the company is expected to present the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ models. According to rumors, Xiaomi may also show a more affordable version of the Redmi Note 15 5G at the same time.