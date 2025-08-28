Xiaomi releases HyperOS 3: better work with Mac and iPhone, new AI features, and optimized interface

Xiaomi has officially unveiled a new version of its proprietary software — HyperOS 3. The update starts with the home market, and the main focus is on performance, smooth animations, new design, cross-platform capabilities, and advanced artificial intelligence features.

Key features of Xiaomi HyperOS 3

Animations and performance

HyperOS 3 significantly improves the stability and smoothness of the system. Xiaomi has focused on optimizing animations, as they affect the feeling of performance during use. The company claims to have more than 100 optimized system animations, reduced rendering load, increased stability, and better energy efficiency in all operating scenarios.

Xiaomi Super Island

The proprietary Super Island feature now supports three “islands” and seamless switching between them. The user gets a clear and convenient display of important information, and data such as routes or reminders can be quickly dragged and shared.

Visual changes

HyperOS 3 brings an updated look to the interface:

AI Dynamic Wallpaper — dynamic wallpaper based on AI;

the central clock on the lock screen;

full-fledged editing of the lockscreen in one step;

cinematic lock screen;

new desktop design;

redesigned icons, status bar, and grid of working screens.

Photo album

The photo album has become much more functional. Now you can:

customize the sorting of albums and pages;

copy and paste photos or videos from one album to another;

even transfer images between Xiaomi and iPhone devices, which was previously problematic for owners of different ecosystems.

Cross-platform capabilities

Xiaomi has expanded support for integration with other devices. HyperOS 3 provides:

seamless operation between Xiaomi devices and Mac or iPad (support for touch input, Face ID, and multi-window mode);

synchronize photos, messages, and notifications between devices;

the ability to reply to messages received on a Xiaomi smartphone directly from an iPhone.

Artificial intelligence

The system has received an improved Super Xiao AI assistant. It is able to provide instant translation and intelligent Xiao AI prompts that take into account the context and usage scenarios. The system also supports the following functions Circle to Search (search by selected object or text).

Security and privacy

HyperOS 3 has received updated security tools and now provides a more secure login from one account on multiple devices. The Chinese developer also promises improved data encryption and a device search function even when the device is turned off or without network access.

HyperOS 3 beta testing schedule

The presentation also announced the date when users will be able to try out the new HyperOS 3. The first wave of testing of the new shell on certain Xiaomi and Redmi models will start on August 29. Subsequently, the list of devices will be expanded as part of the next update waves.

August 29

Xiaomi 15 Ultra / 15S Pro / 15 Pro / 15

Redmi K80 Pro

Redmi K80 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro

September 17

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2

Redmi K80

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra

Xiaomi Pad 7

Redmi K Pad

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED series

September 30

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

Xiaomi Mix Flip

Xiaomi 14 Ultra / 14 Ultra Titanium Special Edition

Xiaomi 14 Pro / 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition

Xiaomi 14

Redmi K70 Pro

Redmi K70 Extreme Edition

Redmi K70 / K70E

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4

Source: IT Home